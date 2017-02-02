Grant County, Wis. Sheriff investigating burglary

Generic picture of the type of trailer stolen during a December burglary in Keiler, Wis.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the investigation of a burglary that happened in mid-December.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's office, Midwest Motor Sports in Keiler, Wis. was burglarized on Dec. 16, in which a 27-foot enclosed, dual-axle black trailer was taken.

They posted a number of pictures to their Facebook page of the suspect, who they say is driving a silver 4-wheel Dodge truck with dual rear tires, and has a temporary license plate, possibly from Illinois.

The truck also has no tailgate.

If you have any information, call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office 608-723-2157 or Grant County Crime Stoppers 1-800-789-6600.