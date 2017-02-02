Twins Study: a year in space changes DNA - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Twins Study: a year in space changes DNA

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A study on how space affects DNA has been done, and the first results of the "twin study" are in.

The study found a year spent in space changes DNA. The research compared astronaut Scott Kelly to his identical twin brother, and former astronaut, Mark.

Researchers say chemical modifications to Scott's DNA increased while he was in space, but returned to normal once he was back on Earth.

Mark's DNA also shifted a bit during the study, but showed to be normal in the end results.

