"Crates, buckets, and exercise balls," Iowa school tries flexible seating

Keeping kids active while learning.

Cedar Rapids schools are changing the way kids are sitting in class.

Viola Gibson Elementary in Cedar Rapids is trying flexible seating.

Some of their classrooms look a little different.

They don't just have your typical chairs.

They also have everything from exercise balls and buckets, to standing desks and crates for students to sit on.

Students can decide where they want to sit.

"It just made a world of difference. They have a spot to sit, but they can change and move whenever they want throughout the day. They'll have spots for lessons at times, but then they just move. It has just been an amazing shift in engagement and motivation, and meeting the learning targets has improved all across the board," teacher Susie Stark said.

Viola Gibson teachers say they know kids like to stay active and move throughout the day.

Different seats keep them engaged and interested in class.

This is still a very new concept to the school.

Right now four classes at the school are experimenting with flexible seating, but they hope to have more classes do the same in the future.

Viola Gibson Elementary says flexible seating helps because research shows kids are able to engage and do their best work when they are comfortable.

