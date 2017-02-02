Dubuque's Loras College newest partner in NASA-affiliated academic program

A whole new universe is now open to students at Loras College in Dubuque.

Loras now a partner in a NASA-affiliated academic program.

They now become part of the Iowa Space Grant Consortium, which is part of NASA's National Space Grant College and Fellowship program.

"We're always looking for more opportunities for our students to experience something outside of Loras. And so, if we can provide them with an experience like this, we give them the good foundational education here, but to get these broad experiences, to be able to go to NASA and work, or one of NASA's research facilities and work is just awesome," said Dan Neebel, head of Loras' engineering department.

Students will now have access to money to take part in NASA related projects.

"One possibility is we'll be able to get some funding for some projects for them to do, that would involve actually sending something into space. Or just that deal with space itself, so it might even be a biology student who wants to learn about how would we generate food for people in space," Neebel said.

The new affiliation will also benefit the staff at Loras, who will now have the chance to conduct research and develop new courses dealing with NASA research areas.