Waterloo apartment fire

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 50 block of Lafayette Street, Wednesday night.

Firefighters found a mattress on fire and pulled it out of the building to extinguish the fire.

The apartment was filled with smoke, but officials say it was a minor fire.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

