UNI falls 57-51 to MVC Leading Illinois State

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

The Northern Iowa Panthers shot just 33 percent from the field and watched their five game winning streak end 57-51 at Illinois State.

The Panthers had just two players in double figures, Jeremy Morgan with 12 points and Juwann McCloud with 11. UNI falls to 5-6 in the MVC and 10-12 overall.