UNI falls 57-51 to MVC Leading Illinois State

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Northern Iowa Panthers shot just 33 percent from the field and watched their five game winning streak end 57-51 at Illinois State.

The Panthers had just two players in double figures, Jeremy Morgan with 12 points and Juwann McCloud with 11.  UNI falls to 5-6 in the MVC and 10-12 overall.

