Iowa City West Football, One Stays and One Goes

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

National Signing Day for Iowa City West marked one football player staying and another leaving the state of Iowa.

Prized four-star wide receiver Oliver Martin is signing with Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines after committing to the school on Monday. Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan State and Notre Dame were among the programs looking for Martin to attend their school.

Iowa City West did have a player sign to stay in the state. Three-Star offensive lineman Alex Kleinow has signed to pay for Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones.