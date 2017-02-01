UPDATE: No arrests made in deadly Coggon shooting

UPDATE: According to the the Linn County Sheriff, no arrests have been made in the deadly Coggon shooting, which happened earlier this month. The investigation is still ongoing.

UPDATE: We now know the name of the victim in the deadly shooting in Coggon.

The Linn County Sheriff says Dylan Michael Plotz, 20, from Cedar Rapids was found dead on Wednesday evening.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. According to an obituary, Plotz was born in Cedar Rapids on June 24, 1996. He loved to fish, pick on his sisters, and spend time with his best buddy and dog, Rocky. He graduated from Jefferson High School and worked as a roofer. His family says they will remember him by his loyalty. Services are pending.



UPDATE: The Linn County sheriff says law enforcement is not looking for anyone else after a deadly shooting in Coggon.

The Sheriff says shortly before 6:00 on Wednesday evening, they were called for a fight at 2260 Seven Hills Rd in rural Coggon. When emergency responders arrived on scene, they found a man lying in the yard. The victim had been shot.

After a manhunt of the surrounding area, several witnesses and suspects were picked up and taken to the Linn County Sheriff's Office to be questioned.

K9 unites from Marion and Cedar Rapids, Iowa State Troopers and their air wing helped find suspects.

More information in this case is expected to be released on Thursday morning.

PREVIOUS:

One person is dead after a shooting in Coggon on Wednesday night.

The victim is a man, but we don't know much more about who they were.

The Linn County Sheriff Tells us a few people have been taken into custody for questioning after a manhunt in the area.

He says there may still be one suspect on the loose; that person should be considered armed and dangerous.

The incident seems to be isolated, so there isn't believed to be a threat to the public.

This is a developing story, stick with KWWL for updates.