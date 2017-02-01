Waterloo West Football signees

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

At Waterloo west high school...Four Wahawks signed national letters of intent.

West High quarterback Devon Moore made it official---signing on to play for head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones.

Moore who participated in several Cyclone football camps the past few years---was the very first player to commit to Campbell when he became the Cyclones' head football coach.

Devon Moore: "You know when he was recruiting me at school he showed a lot of faith in me--he was my first scholarship offer---I kind of felt that kind of faith--he is a great guy a great coach and someone I'd like to play for."

Waterloo west speedster Tayshaun Cooper signed his national letter of intent to join Mark Farley and the Northern Iowa football Panthers...

Cooper will play wide receiver---and also compete in track.