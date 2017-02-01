Iowa Hawkeye Football signs 22 players, ISU signs 26 and the Pan - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Hawkeye Football signs 22 players, ISU signs 26 and the Panthers 24 on National signing day

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Iowa State signed the most---- with 26 players signing today including five who earned four star ratings from recruiting services. The Cyclones also landed six of the top 15 football prospects from the state of Iowa.

The UNI Panthers have signed 24 players in their 2017 recruiting class--including 18 recruits from the state of Iowa.

And the Iowa Hawkeyes signed 22 football players-- including six from the state of Iowa. The Hawks grabbed a five star recruit...A four star recruit...And a lot of three star rated recruits..

