Iowa assisted living facility will pay $100,000 to settle false claims

The Abbey of Le Mars, Inc., has agreed to pay $100,000 to settle allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting claims to Medicaid when the care provided to nursing facility residents was so essentially worthless.

The care was provided for 16 residents between January 2009 and February 2015. The government says the care was so bad, the failed to do the following:

(1) providers failed to address skin conditions and fractures, leading to inadequate care and additional medical costs;

(2) residents were subjected in the first instance to physical restraints and unnecessary medications rather than other types of interventions;

(3) providers utilized anti-psychotic medications to numb or sedate residents so as to decrease residents’ needs; and

(4) residents were not given adequate nourishment or bathing and toileting care, leading to infections and impaction necessitating emergency room visits.

The people signing the agreement include Leo Lenaghan, who owns the building where the Abbey operates; John Florina, Jr., who was a paid consultant to the Abbey; Janet Howe, the Abbey’s president; Don Butcher, who worked as the Abbey’s administrator; and the Abbey’s former director of nursing, Donna Stuhrenberg.

The investigation and settlement are part of the Department of Justice’s Elder Abuse Initiative.