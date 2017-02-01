Sen. Grassley reacts to SCOTUS nominee

In Washington, D.C., the supreme court is now one step closer to being full for the first time since Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016.

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill Justice Scalia's spot, and democrats are voicing concern.

Since republicans decided not to approve Judge Merrick Garland to the high court when President Obama recommended him in 2016, a few democrats say they plan to filibuster to hold up President Trump's nomination.

A big part of Garland not getting a confirmation hearing was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley's resistance as chairman of the judiciary committee.

Senator Grassley says he believes Judge Neil Gorsuch is eminently qualified for the job.

Judge Gorsuch is elated to be President Trump's top pick for the high court's vacant spot.

"Mr. President, I am honored, and I am humbled. Thank you very much," Judge Gorsuch said.

Senator Chuck Grassley said he's prepared to vet Judge Gorsuch for the position, and he expects democrats to approve President Trump's nomination.

"Now we have a president republican who has a vacancy, and we would expect the same consideration of not having democrat obstruction in the case of this nominee," Senator Grassley said.

However, many democrats disagree.

Judge Gorsuch needs 60 senate votes, and it's something KWWL political analyst Dr. Chris Larimer said, might not be easy, "Republicans have 52 members in the senate, which means you would have to find 8 democratic members in the senate to stop the filibuster. It's just going to depend on how united the democratic party is in pursuing a method like a filibuster on a supreme court nominee."

Republicans could change senate rules and execute a so-called nuclear option, which would allow a simple majority vote, but Senator Grassley responded to that idea by saying, "I'm not going to have that discussion with anybody about going so-called nuclear."

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and his deputies have confirmed they'll do whatever it takes to confirm President Trump's pick.

Senator Lindsey Graham said if democrats decide to filibuster, it would be doing a dis-service to the senate.