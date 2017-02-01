Trial delayed for woman accused of leaving baby in UI hospital trash

The trial of Ashley Hautzenrader, who is accused of trying to flush her newborn down a toilet and then leaving it for dead in a trash can, has been postponed until August 15th. The trial was originally set to begin February 14th.

Online records show the delay comes after Hautzenrader waived her right to speedy trial and that both sides of the investigation are still continuing to interview witnesses.

Hautzenrader, 23 of Davenport, faces both attempted murder and child endangerment, pleading not guilty to both charges.

According to police, Hautzenrader gave birth to the child on May 8th in an University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics bathroom. After attempting to flush the baby, she put it in a pillowcase and left it a trash can before the child was soon found still alive by UIHC employees.

Hautzenrader told authorities she tried to flush the baby because she had thought it was dead and that she didn't know she was pregnant before giving birth.