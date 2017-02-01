Iowa lawmaker asks AG to review ascension plans for governor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa lawmaker has asked the state's top lawyer to review the legislative procedures surrounding Gov. Terry Branstad's plans to resign and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynold's expected ascension to governor.

Sen. David Johnson, an independent from Ocheyedan, sent a letter Wednesday to Attorney General Tom Miller seeking an opinion on language in the Iowa Constitution that explains what happens when a governor steps down.

Johnson's letter asks several questions, including whether the Iowa Legislature must approve a change in executive office.

Branstad has said he will resign from his job pending a U.S. Senate confirmation to become the next ambassador to China.

Ben Hammes, a spokesman for the governor's office, says Miller has already stated that Reynolds will become governor and has the power to appoint a new lieutenant governor.

