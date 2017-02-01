Women's Prison evacuated due to broken heater - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Women's Prison evacuated due to broken heater

MITCHELLVILLE (KWWL) -
Repairs are happening after a broken heater leads to evacuations at the Iowa Correctional Institute for Women.
Those with the prison say 227 inmates had to be moved on Saturday because a leak in the heat supply.
One of the living units wasn't heated, so the women were moved. Repairs to the heating system are expected to be finished by Friday.
No one was hurt or got sick after the incident. 
