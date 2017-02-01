Authorities say Keokuk slaying victim was suspect's mother - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Authorities say Keokuk slaying victim was suspect's mother

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) -

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a Keokuk homicide victim was the mother of the 23-year-old man suspect.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the woman Wednesday as 54-year-old Lori Williams. Officers called to the scene Monday morning found her body. In the afternoon officers arrested her son, Devan Williams, who was living with her.

Devan Williams is charged with first-degree murder. His attorney didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Authorities say information about the cause of death won't be released until autopsy results are available.

