Written by Sara Belmont
Police responded to the 300 block of 9th Street NW and D Avenue on reports of shots fired in Cedar Rapids around 11:45 a.m. 

They say two cars were driving by one another, and shooting at each other. They have found shell casing at the scene.

At this time there have been no arrests made. No one was hurt. Police are still looking for the people involved. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

