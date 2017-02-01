Audit shows more than $5K in unauthorized school lunch credits

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (AP) -- A state audit of the Mount Pleasant Community School District has identified more than $5,000 in improper credits to student lunch accounts.

An audit report issued Wednesday says the audit investigation covered the period of August 2012 through Nov. 14 last year. The audit was requested by district officials concerned about student lunch account transfers by a former secretary at Harlan Elementary School, Dawn Dietzenbach. The report says the improper credits include more than $1,000 for Dietzenbach's children.

She was placed on leave Oct. 19, and she resigned on Oct. 28.

Online court records don't show that she's been charged with any crime. The Henry County attorney didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press. A phone listed for Dietzenbach in Mount Pleasant is no longer in service.