Tow to Go program launches in Iowa for Super Bowl weekend

To help remove impaired drivers from Iowa roadways, AAA and Budweiser are launching Tow to Go across all of Iowa and Nebraska beginning this Super Bowl weekend. Those needing a safe way home can call 855-2TOW2GO anytime between Friday, February 3rd through Monday, February 6th.

AAA says traffic fatalities in Iowa jumped from 315 in 2015 to more than 400 in 2016 with numerous high-profile impaired driving crashes.

The following applies for Tow to Go: