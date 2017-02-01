Tow to Go program launches in Iowa for Super Bowl weekend - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Tow to Go program launches in Iowa for Super Bowl weekend

Written by Sara Belmont
To help remove impaired drivers from Iowa roadways, AAA and Budweiser are launching Tow to Go across all of Iowa and Nebraska beginning this Super Bowl weekend. Those needing a safe way home can call 855-2TOW2GO anytime between Friday, February 3rd through Monday, February 6th. 

AAA says traffic fatalities in Iowa jumped from 315 in 2015 to more than 400 in 2016 with numerous high-profile impaired driving crashes.

The following applies for Tow to Go:

  • Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles
  • Free and available to AAA members and non-members
  • The AAA service vehicle transports the driver and their car
  • Tow to Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, and Iowa
  • Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions
  • Visit www.AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2017
