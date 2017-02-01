CONSUMER ALERT: National bacon reserves are at 50-year low

Demand is outpacing supply for frozen pork belly (used to make bacon), meaning bad news for bacon eaters.

The Ohio Pork Council says bacon reserves are at a 50-year low.

The Council says the price of pork belly is up 20% as of January.

The pork belly inventory is at 17.8 million pounds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That's the lowest level since 1957.

The good news: the pork industry isn't expected to run out of supply.