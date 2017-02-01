CONSUMER ALERT: National bacon reserves are at 50-year low - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Demand is outpacing supply for frozen pork belly (used to make bacon), meaning bad news for bacon eaters.
The Ohio Pork Council says bacon reserves are at a 50-year low.
The Council says the price of pork belly is up 20% as of January.
The pork belly inventory is at 17.8 million pounds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That's the lowest level since 1957. 
The good news: the pork industry isn't expected to run out of supply. 
