WATCH: Dancing Target employee a big hit

WEST DES MOINES (KWWL) -

An Iowa Target employee gains Internet fame with a dancing video.

In the video, Chase Carlson can be seen dancing at a West Des Moines Target.

He posted it with the caption, "The things I do at work to make it fun for the team."

Since it was posted in November, it's been seen more than 3 million times.

