Arrest made after stabbing in Waterloo domestic dispute - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Arrest made after stabbing in Waterloo domestic dispute

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Waterloo Police were called to an apartment complex this morning for a report of a stabbing.

Police say they went to Heritage Apartments and found a man had been stabbed during some sort of fight with a woman.

Police say a woman stabbed the man with a kitchen knife in the arm. According to police, the 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital, and a 19-year-old woman was arrested in the incident.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.