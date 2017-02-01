Stolen car leads to police chase and crash in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Stolen car leads to police chase and crash in Waterloo

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Waterloo Police say a car was stolen at a gas station Tuesday, which then led to a police chase and crash.

Police say a car was stolen at the Kwik Star on Broadway in Waterloo while the people driving the car were pumping gas. Two suspects jumped in the car, and took off driving.

Waterloo police officers saw the stolen car on the road, and tried pulling it over. When the suspects failed to pull over, police say that's when a chase began.

The chase ultimately ended in a crash at East Ridgeway and LaPorte Road when the driver hit a stoplight pole. Police took the two suspects into custody.

Waterloo Police say no injuries were reported during the incident.

