Black Hawk County taking a closer look at its minimum wage

Another eastern Iowa county is taking a closer look at its minimum wage.

Four counties have already moved forward -- now Black Hawk County is taking a look at its rate.

Black Hawk County's Board of Supervisors voted 4 to 1, approving a new committee to look at whether the county's minimum wage should go up.

It will be made up of 11 members.

Members are expected to include low-wage workers, business owners, county supervisors, and experts who've researched minimum wage rates.

Supervisor Chris Schwartz says forming this committee was one of the big things he talked about during his campaign. He thinks things need to change.

"I feel the federal government and the state government have failed us for nearly a decade, and so people are stuck in these stagnant wages. I strongly believe people out there working hard and working full-time jobs should not be living in poverty," Schwartz said.

Right now the minimum wage is at the state level- $7.25.

It hasn't changed since 2008.

People in Waterloo and Cedar Falls have different opinions.

Some workers say $7.25 just isn't enough. Some business owners are worried they won't be able to budget for a raise.

Governor Branstad is also considering setting a new state-wide minimum wage.

His decision could impact the future of this committee.