Police looking for Dubuque County man charged with homicide in Wisconsin

Multiple warrants are out for a Dubuque County man facing homicide charges in Wisconsin.

38-year-old Chad Ernzen now faces charges of felony bail jumping after missing his recent court hearings. He also has a probation violation warrant in Dubuque.

Ernzen faces charges of second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by vehicle while using a controlled substance, dating back to a crash that happened in December of 2015.

According to police, Ernzen was driving in Wisconsin when he crossed the center line, hitting and eventually killing an 87-year-old woman.

A warrant for those homicide charges was issued the next March, and Ernzen pleaded not guilty in October.

If you have any information on Ernzen's whereabouts, call Dubuque Police at 563-589-4415 or the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 608-776-4870.