Police looking for Dubuque County man charged with homicide in W - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police looking for Dubuque County man charged with homicide in Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Multiple warrants are out for a Dubuque County man facing homicide charges in Wisconsin.

38-year-old Chad Ernzen now faces charges of felony bail jumping after missing his recent court hearings. He also has a probation violation warrant in Dubuque.

Ernzen faces charges of second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by vehicle while using a controlled substance, dating back to a crash that happened in December of 2015.

According to police, Ernzen was driving in Wisconsin when he crossed the center line, hitting and eventually killing an 87-year-old woman.

A warrant for those homicide charges was issued the next March, and Ernzen pleaded not guilty in October.

If you have any information on Ernzen's whereabouts, call Dubuque Police at 563-589-4415 or the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 608-776-4870.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.