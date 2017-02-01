Iowa City Police investigating multiple robberies

Police in Iowa City are investigating three robberies, and any possible connections between them.

The first robbery happened Tuesday night in the 800 block of Bowery Street. A man told police he was walking when someone came up to him asking for the time. Shortly after, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the man's face asking for money.

The suspect then took the man's wallet, cell phone, and keys before running away. Iowa City Police checked the area, but couldn't find a suspect. The man was not hurt.

As officers were investigating this incident, the Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center received a call from a woman who said she was robbed as well. The woman told police she was waiting in the parking lot of 740 Westwinds Drive for her son. As her son was about to get into the vehicle, the woman says a man pointed a gun at her son and asked for money.

They told the suspect they didn't have any money, so the man grabbed a purse that was inside the vehicle and dumped it out. He then ran away. Iowa City Police were not able to find a suspect.

The victim and her son were not injured.

A third robbery happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. in the 10 block of South Dubuque Street. Police say a man was approached by three men who demanded money. The victim told police he was then assaulted by the men and they took things from him before running away. The man had minor injuries.

Iowa City Police checked the area and didn't find anyone.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of these suspects. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.