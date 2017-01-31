Iowa State falls to #7 West Virginia 85-72 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa State falls to #7 West Virginia 85-72

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa State Cyclones

    Cyclones

    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>

The Iowa State Cyclones drop their second game in a row 85-72 to #7West Virginia.  Matt Thomas led the Cyclones with 19 points, Deonta Burton and Donavon Jackson each added 11 and Naz Mitrou-Long scored 10. But the Cyclones couldn't slow down Nathan Adrian who led the Mountaineers with 23 points and 11 rebounds. The Cyclones fall to 13-8 and 5-4 in the Big 12 with a rod game Saturday at #3 Kansas.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.