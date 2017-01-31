Iowa State falls to #7 West Virginia 85-72

The Iowa State Cyclones drop their second game in a row 85-72 to #7West Virginia. Matt Thomas led the Cyclones with 19 points, Deonta Burton and Donavon Jackson each added 11 and Naz Mitrou-Long scored 10. But the Cyclones couldn't slow down Nathan Adrian who led the Mountaineers with 23 points and 11 rebounds. The Cyclones fall to 13-8 and 5-4 in the Big 12 with a rod game Saturday at #3 Kansas.