Hospital "Snowball" event lets patients be kids again

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital held a "Snowball" event for it's children patients Tuesday evening.

Kids left their hospital rooms, dressed in their best Frozen gowns to be greeted by Elsa, Anna, and Olaf for a night of fun.

"It really keeps their spirits up and just allows them to be a kid for awhile," Diana Srinath said.

Srinath's son, Caleb, is battling T-Cell Leukemia since being diagnosed in June.

"Their life is so abnormal being in the hospital all the time and he never knows when he's going to have to be here and how long he's going to have to stay so these child activities make him more comfortable to be here and less nervous," Srinath said.

Cupcakes and slushies were served, as well as wide variety of crafts to dancing.

The room was full of all smiles, which gives hope to their parents said Srinath.

"It just made us understand that you know he can live normally he can still enjoy, have a fulfilling life even though he's going through a rough time and he's going through chemo and it's hard and sometimes it makes him sick. He can still enjoy things and have fun like a normal kid."

After the dancing, snacking, and crafting was all done; each of the children returned back to their room with a new Frozen toy to keep them company.