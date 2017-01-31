Iowa beats Rutgers 83-63 for 2nd straight win without Peter Jok - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa beats Rutgers 83-63 for 2nd straight win without Peter Jok

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Iowa Hawkeyes picked up their first true road win of the year, 8-3-63 over Rutgers. It's the Hawks second victory in a row without leading scorer Peter Jok who sat out with a sore back.

Four Hawkeye freshman scored in double figures led by Jordan Bohannon with 17 points, Cordell Pemsl added 15.  Iowa jumped to a 20 point lead in the first eight minutes of the game and never looked back moving to 5-5 in the Big Ten and 13-10 overall.

