Iowa beats Rutgers 83-63 for 2nd straight win without Peter Jok

The Iowa Hawkeyes picked up their first true road win of the year, 8-3-63 over Rutgers. It's the Hawks second victory in a row without leading scorer Peter Jok who sat out with a sore back.

Four Hawkeye freshman scored in double figures led by Jordan Bohannon with 17 points, Cordell Pemsl added 15. Iowa jumped to a 20 point lead in the first eight minutes of the game and never looked back moving to 5-5 in the Big Ten and 13-10 overall.