Sen. Grassley statement on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

Senator Chuck Grassley made the following statement after President Donald Trump's SCOTUS nomination:

“Judge Gorsuch is universally respected across the ideological spectrum as a mainstream judge who applies the law without regard to person or his own preferences.   By all accounts, he has a record of deciding cases based on the text of the Constitution and the law.  That’s important because in our system of government, Congress, not judges, make the laws.  I look forward to continuing to review his qualifications and to hearing from Judge Gorsuch himself about his approach to the law.

“Following the death of Justice Scalia as Americans were beginning to cast their votes for the next President, I said that we’d move forward with the next President’s nomination to the Supreme Court, regardless of who won.  The President has made his selection and that’s what we’ll do.” 

