Sen. Ernst statement on SCOTUS nominee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst issued a statement on President Trump’s announcement that he has nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

“It is critical that the highest court in the land applies the text of the Constitution and statutes impartially. From what I have learned thus far, Judge Neil Gorsuch will demonstrate an unwavering commitment to interpret the law as written, rather than legislating from the bench. The people spoke last November, and our new president has tonight put forward a well-respected nominee who the Senate has previously confirmed with unanimous support. It’s time for Washington to work together – as our constituents expect us to do – and move forward to fill the Supreme Court vacancy with this eminently-qualified nominee.”