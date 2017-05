Woman's suit alleges rape by Ohio jailers, medicine withheld

By: LISA CORNWELL, Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — A woman suing staff from a southwest Ohio jail alleges corrections officers raped her and nurses withheld her medicine for epilepsy, leaving her with debilitating seizures for days while in custody.

Warren County Chief Deputy Barry Riley says the office's decision not to comment on the pending legal matter shouldn't be taken as an indication that there is any truth to the allegations.

The federal lawsuit filed in Cincinnati by the now 38-year-old woman alleges county jailers raped her in 2013 after she turned herself in on an old warrant for a drug-related charge. It alleges one attack was so forceful it broke her shoulder bone.

The woman's attorney says the sheriff's office investigated but didn't collect relevant forensic evidence and lab results.

