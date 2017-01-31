2017 Westminster Dog Show to feature cats... - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2017 Westminster Dog Show to feature cats...

(AP) -
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is adding some new critters to the line-up for 2017, including a breed of cat.
Among the newly accepted breeds of dog include: the American Hairless Terrier, the Sloughi, and the Pumi.
Also - cats are competing in the dog show. 
The Bengal Cat will be featured in the 141st Westminster Dog Show, according to the New York Times.
The show takes place February 11th, 13th and 14th in New York City.
