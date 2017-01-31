Over 1,000 Cubs fans see the World Series Trophy in Waterloo

The World Series Trophy continues to delight Cubs fans in eastern Iowa. Today, the trophy brought out more than a thousand people, braving long lines for a chance to see baseball's championship trophy at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex in Waterloo.

First in line was 12-year-old Dylan Minikus, who arrived 6 hours before the event even started.

When asked if it was hard to convince his mom to let him off of school, he replied with a smile saying, "it was easy."

Cubs fans say the love runs in the family, take it from 92-year-old Jack Mellinger.

He says, "My dad was a big Cubs fan and I have been a big fan all my life. I know there's a lot of Cardinals fans but they could never compare to us."

1,128 people of all ages waited for hours to see the trophy. Longtime Cubs fan Kristin Carpenter was actually in labor with her son during Game 7, saying the infamous rain delay helped.

She says, "About 9th inning when they had that rain delay, I had a little chat with him and told him once the Cubs win the World Series that it was time for him to come out, so about a half hour after they did it....he came out."

Jack also remembers that rain delay, but for a different reason.

Mellinger says, "I went to bed. My Lord, why didn't I watch it all?

A fun day bringing Cubs fans of all ages together to see a piece of history, 108 years in the making.