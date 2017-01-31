Two lose home to fire in Shellsburg - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Two lose home to fire in Shellsburg

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
SHELLSBURG (KWWL) -

Two people are left without a home thanks to an early morning mobile home fire in Shellsburg. 

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says one person had minor injuries thanks to the blaze. 

A neighbor nearby tells us he had never seen anything like it. 
"The whole trailer was engulfed in flames, it was coming up over the top of the trailer that's how bad it was," says Mark Clarke. 
Firefighters are looking into what sparked the fire. 
 

