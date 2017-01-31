Keokuk police: 1 found dead; man charged with murder - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Keokuk police: 1 found dead; man charged with murder

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) - Police in Keokuk say they have arrested a man after finding a person dead in a house near Keokuk's riverside.

Police say officers were called around 9:45 a.m. Monday to the house regarding a death. Inside, officers found a body and determined the death was suspicious.

Later in the afternoon, police arrested 23-year-old Devan Joseph Williams, of Keokuk, and charged him with first-degree murder.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the victim's cause of death. The victim's name has not been released pending notification of family members.

A phone message left Tuesday for Williams' public defender was not immediately returned.

