Man charged in deadly homemade cannon explosion pleads not guilty

GREELEY -

A man accused of firing a homemade cannon, killing a woman, pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter.  29-year-old Max Fenton, of Greeley, is facing charges.

Investigators say he fired the cannon at a home in Greeley in July of 2016.  Some of the fragments hit 55-year-old Lori Heims in the head.  She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Fenton was charged earlier this year.

