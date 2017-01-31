Man charged in deadly homemade cannon explosion pleads not guilty

A man accused of firing a homemade cannon, killing a woman, pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter. 29-year-old Max Fenton, of Greeley, is facing charges.

Investigators say he fired the cannon at a home in Greeley in July of 2016. Some of the fragments hit 55-year-old Lori Heims in the head. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Fenton was charged earlier this year.