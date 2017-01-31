New CR sports bar catches fire weeks before opening

Blue 42 Sports Bar & Grill caught fire overnight just weeks before it was scheduled to open it's doors.

The owners bought the building in October which used to be The Double Inn Bar & Grill located at 629 Ellis Blvd. in Cedar Rapids.

Since buying the building, the owners have spent the last several months doing a full renovation.

Blue 42 was expecting to open on February 28th with a remodeled building but that date will likely be pushed back now.

Firefighters ruled the fire electrical saying it started in the kitchen, that's where most of the damage can be found.

Owner Stewart Kee was notified by the alarm company that something had tripped the alarm, he checked his security cameras through an app on his phone and saw the smoke.

"I mean it's sickening really, we put a lot of work into the building. It's been a complete remodel, mainly just heartache, sick, sickening feeling," Kee told us.

He says they are hoping to open sometime in March with a "real sports bar" feel, a place where people can spend time with their friends and catch a game.