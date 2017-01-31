Iowa man admits to lying in 1985 homicide case

By RYAN J. FOLEY

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man is admitting he lied during the investigation of the 1985 killing of his estranged wife's lover, as part of a plea agreement that drops a murder charge.

Anthony Burtch entered a guilty plea Tuesday to obstructing prosecution, a misdemeanor. Prosecutors will dismiss a first-degree murder charge in the death of 22-year-old Lance DeWoody, who was found shot to death on the University of Iowa Oakdale campus.

The agreement will give Burtch credit for six months of jail time served.

Authorities arrested Burtch at his Iowa City home last March after he was charged in the 31-year-old case. But they offered little evidence that wasn't available in 1985, when Burtch was suspected but never charged. New DNA testing of a cigarette found at the crime scene excluded Burtch.

Burtch told police in 1985 that he and DeWoody were harassed by three men who may have been responsible for DeWoody's death. Burtch told a different story when he was re-interviewed last year. Police say the men didn't exist.

Burtch acknowledges the second story was false and given "in order to avoid prosecution."

