Iowa pickup driver charged in Florida bicyclist's death - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa pickup driver charged in Florida bicyclist's death

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -
A pickup driver has been charged in the traffic death of a Florida man who was participating in a cross-Iowa bicycle ride.
   Mills County Attorney Naeda Elliott said in a news release Tuesday that Robb Phillippus, of Glenwood, committed a misdemeanor traffic violation. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Phillippus.
   The Iowa State Patrol says 72-year-old Wayne Ezell, of Jacksonville, Florida, and his bicycle were hit from behind by Phillippus' truck while heading west July 24 on U.S. Highway 34. The Des Moines Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa set out from Glenwood that morning.
   Investigators found no evidence that Phillippus was under the influence of alcohol or any drugs that day. Investigators say Phillippus stopped immediately and rendered aid to Ezell.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.