Betsy DeVos is voted through by a Senate committee - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Betsy DeVos is voted through by a Senate committee

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

(CNN) - Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Department of Education, cleared one procedural hurdle to her confirmation Tuesday, being voted through by a Senate committee.

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions voted 12-11, along party lines, approving her nomination.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.