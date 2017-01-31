Swiss Valley bridge replacement, road closed - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Swiss Valley bridge replacement, road closed

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE COUNTY (KWWL) -

Starting today, the Swiss Valley Bridge in Dubuque County will be closed.

That's because crews are working on replacing the bridge along Highway 20 and Whitetop Road, closing the road.

The county engineering office says this project will last about two months.

There will be detours in the area.

