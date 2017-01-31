Trump vows to lower drug prices, meeting with drug company execs - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trump vows to lower drug prices, meeting with drug company execs today

WASHINGTON (AP) --

President Donald Trump says he wants to lower drug prices and bring pharmaceutical companies back to the United States.
  
Trump is meeting with drug company executives at the White House Tuesday. He says "we're going to be changing a lot of the rules" and promises to end "global freeloading."
  
He is also vowing to reduce the prices of Medicare and Medicaid.
  
Among the attendees were executives from the drug companies Novatis, Merck, Worldwide Pharmaceuticals-Johnson & Johnson and Amgen.
  
Trump is promising the group that he will soon name a "fantastic person" to head the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

