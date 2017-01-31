Construction halted on Kinnick Stadium house

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The couple building a house modeled after the University of Iowa's Kinnick Stadium have voluntarily halted construction.

The work will wait until a court rules on a lawsuit filed by neighborhood residents against the Iowa City Board of Adjustment. The residents' lawyer said Monday that they had already asked the court for an order halting construction.

The house Reed and Sandy Carlson plan to build would look like the Hawkeyes' 87-year-old stadium, complete with brick siding and a replica of the press box.

The neighborhood association has expressed concern about the home's size, the potential for big parties, as well as drainage, fire safety and traffic issues. The board officials have said the house plans met all of the city's guidelines.