Rival Waterloo schools join together to support boy with brain tumor

Coming together to be Jay Strong.

A young boy in Waterloo is battling a brain tumor, and people across the city are finding ways to support him.

Doctors diagnosed 4-year-old Jaymeson Payton with a brain tumor in the fall.

He has to go to Iowa City for treatment every week for 56 straight weeks.

His family says doctors diagnosed Jay with a disorder known as NF1 when he was just 10 months old.

That disorder caused the tumor to form and has impacted his ability to speak.

Jay loves superheroes, so Waterloo's East and West high schools decided to team up to help Jay at a recent basketball game.

His dad and sister couldn't believe the amount of support there was.

"When I saw the finished product, it was really amazing. I just didn't know how to react to it just seeing everybody in the same place," Makenna said.

The support doesn't end there.

People across the country and across Iowa are donating items to a silent auction fundraiser for Jay's treatment.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo even donated a signed picture.

Rizzo is a cancer survivor.

The silent auction will be on February 18th.

It's being held at the UAW Hall from three in the afternoon until eight at night.