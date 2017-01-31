Iowa House OKs $117 million in cuts to resolve shortfall - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa House OKs $117 million in cuts to resolve shortfall

Posted: Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Republican lawmakers have approved legislation to patch a shortfall in Iowa's $7.2 billion budget.

The GOP-controlled House voted Monday night for a bill that will cut about $117 million. The Republican-led Senate has already passed the legislation and Gov. Terry Branstad has indicated support.

The reductions require departments to cut about $88 million from the budget that began last July. An additional $25 million would come from various funds and about $4 million would be saved from unused tax credits.

The bill includes an $18 million cut to Iowa's three public universities and a $3 million cut to Iowa's Judicial Branch, which oversees courts.

Republicans say the reductions will minimize the shortfall's impact, but Democrats argue it will hurt critical areas of government.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.