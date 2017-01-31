Settlement rescinds firing of Iowa State counseling director

AMES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa State University will rescind the 2015 firing of its longtime student counseling director, who alleged he was let go after warning about potentially dangerous shortages in mental health services.

An agreement signed by ISU President Steven Leath this month resolves allegations of whistleblower retaliation, defamation and age discrimination that Terry Mason had made.

The settlement changes Mason's dismissal to a retirement, which makes him eligible for medical benefits and a payout for unused sick leave.

The settlement says Iowa State disputes the allegations made by Mason, who'd been director of the ISU Student Counseling Service since 1993 and was an assistant vice president.

Mason's complaint says he warned in 2012 that it was only a matter of time before a "mental health-related disaster would occur on campus" due to a shortage of counselors. The complaint alleged his requests for more resources were largely ignored.