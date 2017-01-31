UPDATE: One minor injury in Shellsburg mobile home fire

UPDATE: The Benton County Sheriff's Office says two people are without a home after a fire this morning in Shellsburg.



Authorities say the fire destroyed a mobile home. One minor injury was reported from the fire.



According to the Sheriff's Office, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Benton County firefighters are battling a house fire this morning.

It happened 6676 32nd Avenue in Shellsburg. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it wiped out a single family home and damaged other property.

Someone who works with the Shellsburg Fire Department tells KWWL firefighters are still on scene.

At this point, we don't know if anyone got hurt.

KWWL's Ally Crutcher contributed to this report.