President Trump replaces Acting ICE Director

(NBC) -

In addition to firing acting Attorney General Sally Yates, President Donald Trump also replaced the Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Monday night.

Unlike the firing of Yates, the replacement of Acting ICE Director Daniel Ragsdale came with no explanation.

Ragsdale was replaced by Thomas Homan, ICE's Executive Associate Director of Enforcement and Removal Operations since 2013.

Ragsdale had stayed over from the Obama administration after having served as Deputy Director of his agency during the presidential transition.

Ragsdale will remain with ICE - in his former role.

