Iowa City West's Martin chooses Michigan over Iowa, Ohio State and many others.

The biggest high school football recruit in Iowa has decided to leave the state....

Iowa City West four-star receiver Oliver Martin is going to play for the University of Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Martin chose Michigan over Michigan State, Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame and many others.

Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh got the inside track on recruiting martin after making some visits to Iowa City.

Martin had 85 receptions for nearly 13-hundred yards and 12 touchdowns this past season--- leading the Trojans to a 10 and 3 record and second place in the state in class 4A.

Martin also play in the US Army Bowl game earlier this month---and he is widely considered the best football player in the state.